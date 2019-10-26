With a 31-14 win Friday night, the Clover Hill Cavaliers accomplished a few things... For starters, they enhanced their playoff seeding and that should be reflected when the VHSL ratings are released on Monday. The Cavaliers dealt Cosby their second straight loss and third loss of the season overall. The Cavaliers also have won back-to-back against their rival for the first time since the 2007-2008 seasons. Interestingly enough the Cavaliers got it done on both sides of the ball. A few weeks ago I saw this very team against Manchester and the two showings could not have been more different. In this contest Clover Hill came out hungry and aggressive. The Cavaliers wasted little time putting points on the board as the offense was night and day from what we saw against Manchester. The offense scored four first half touchdowns against Cosby while the Cavaliers forced the Titans to 6 first half punts! Defense was a theme despite the 6 total touchdowns on the night between the two teams. Hard hits, interceptions, chippiness, frustration, machismo... you could find it all in this one.

Clover Hill looks ready for a fight.

1st Quarter Highlights

Clover Hill set the tone early on defense forcing the Titans to a 3 & out. In fact, Clover Hill owned the first quarter on defense. The Cavaliers forced Cosby into three punts. Xavier Bervine was key on several tackles but no one was bigger on defense for the Cavaliers in this first quarter than Logan Livermon who had his share of tackles, batted down two passes from Josh Powell before ultimately intercepting a pass. On offense, the Cavaliers had early success moving the ball with KJ Patterson and Aaron Shrewsbury hooking up multiple times in addition to some quarterback keepers. The Cavaliers put together a 79-yard driver on their first possession of the night to score with 6:51 to go when KJ Patterson punched it in from six yards out. Clover Hill while potent on offense was not perfect... Cosby's Cole Magnusen did intercept a Clover hill pass but the Cavaliers returned the favor with that Logan Livermon interception and ultimately were able to convert this into points on KJ Patterson's second touchdown of the night. The Cavaliers did nearly turn the ball over again when Jaden Jennings lost the ball on 2nd & 6. The fumble was recovered but the Cavaliers could not get the first down needed to extend the drive.

2nd Quarter Highlights

With the game now in the second quarter Clover Hill was still in control of this one. Dalton Collins broke up a third down pass and the Titans next possession was extended only due to an offsides call on the Clover Hill defense. When the Titans had to convert, they could not do so. In fact the Titans had to punt three times in the second quarter. When the Titans were able to overcome the pass, it came off an extended drive due to another Clover Hill penalty. A Clover Hill penalty that negated a Jaden Johnson interception return for a touchdown. One play later Josh Powell hit Cole Magnusen to end the shutout and get the Titans on the board. While Cosby did score late, they had trouble scoring throughout the first half but not Clover Hill. Clover Hill put together an 85-yard drive with Aaron Shrewsbury the preferred target. However when it came to scoring, it was Jaden Johnson on the receiving end of a KJ Patterson 25-yard touchdown pass. Just like that it was 21-0 in favor of the Cavaliers. Give credit where credit is due, the Titans defense did have limited success against the Cavalier offense. The Titans forced Clover Hill to their share of 3 & outs but when Clover Hill was on point, they made the Titans pay. KJ Patterson had himself a 15-yard quarterback keeper for a first down and to cap a 60-yard drive it was Corie Addo the recipient of Patterson's second touchdown pass of the night. When halftime descended on the game it was 28-7 Clover Hill.

3rd Quarter Highlights

The third quarter was largely about defense... Michael Bourne of Cosby was a menace for Clover Hill on their first possession of the second half ultimately forcing them to punt. A punt that was blocked by Cosby. Cosby then had a chance to do some damage and bite into that Clover Hill lead but the snap was fumbled and although Cosby recovered the loose ball, it did result in a loss of 14 yards. Clover Hill did not fare any better on their second possession of the second half despite Xavier Johnson-Carr posting back-to-back runs for a total of 7 yards. With two incomplete passes to follow Clover Hill was again punting. The Titans had something going on their second possession of the half. On a first down pass, Josh Powell hit Erick Smith for 14-yard gain and it might have been more but the menacing Dalton Collins brought him down from behind. The pass was effective against Clover Hill until it wasn't... A crucial fourth down pass attempt failed. When Clover Hill was back on offense, Cosby's Ethan West came up big with a pass breakup.

4th Quarter Highlights

As we continued into the fourth quarter the Titans had the ball and the Titans were going to work. Cole Magnusen and Josh Powell hooked up 3 times for a total of 26 yards. A false start call against Cosby hurt but no more than the Dalton Collins pass breakup on 3rd & 6. As Cosby prepared to punt, you could hear the Cavalier coaches yelling watch the fake and for good reason, the Titans did fake it, got the first down and in 3 plays the Titans were in the end zone with Powell and Magnusen hooking up for a 15-yard score. Clover Hill would not stand for this and they looked to respond. Reece Hamilton at quarterback picked up 15 yards on the keeper and the Cavaliers were moving down the field by spreading the ball around as 4 different players touched the ball but none bigger than a 19-yard pass to Jaden Jennings. The Cavaliers moved the ball to the 11 but Cosby would not make it easy for Clover Hill. Jacob Snyder would come up with three tackles within the red zone to keep the Cavaliers out of the end zone. On fourth down the Cavaliers would settle for a 20-yard field goal from JonMichael Elliott. Cosby had little success on their next possession as Dalton Collins and Javion Arthur kept the pressure on the Titans. The biggest defensive play of the quarter came when Josh Powell went with the keeper but was tracked down by Xavier Berine who was dragged behind until Dalton Collins came in with a crushing blow to end the drive. That play came on fourth down turning the ball over on downs. When Clover Hill got the ball back they were looking to end this thing once and for all. KJ Patterson got it started with a 14-yard quarterback keeper on 2nd & 12 and the Cavaliers pushed the ball to the Titan 14 but they could not get any closer. Cosby got the ball back, 1st & 10 at their own 19 and on the first pass Kendall Cross came up with a huge interception to ice the game. From here the Cavaliers could take a knee and run out the clock with a victory of their rival and improving to 6-2.

Clover Hill 31, Cosby 14 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 6:51(1Q) 6-yard QB keeper from KJ Patterson. JonMichael Elliott PAT. Clover Hill 7-0 3:02(1Q) 1-yard QB keeper from KJ Patterson. JonMichael Elliott PAT. Clover Hill 14-0 9:52(2Q) 24-yard pass from KJ Patterson to Jaden Johnson. JonMichael Elliott PAT. Clover Hill 21-0 3:04(2Q) 9-yard pass from KJ Patterson to Corie Addo. JonMichael Elliott PAT. Clover Hill 28-0 1:04(2Q) 21-yard pass from Josh Powell to Cole Magnusen. Kyle Lowe PAT. Clover Hill 28-7 11:53(4Q) 15-yard pass from Josh Powell to Cole Magnusen. Kyle Lowe PAT. Clover Hill 28-14 6:06(4Q) 20-yard JonMichael Elliott field goal. Clover Hill 31-14

Players of the Game

Clover Hill QB KJ Patterson had a hand in all four Cavalier touchdowns against Cosby. (Rivals.com)

The Clover Hill defense rarely fails to disappoint but on this night it was the offense impressing. KJ Patterson at quarterback was involved in every Cavalier touchdown... 2 on the ground and throwing 2 touchdown passes. KJ Patterson put up 228 yards of offense, 163 of that came in the air where he completed 13 of his 21 passes. On the ground, Patterson had 65 yards on 14 carries. On this night, KJ stepped up and delivered against their neighborhood rivals. On the Cosby side you gotta go offense as well considering the defense gave up 31 points. Josh Powell did all he could at the quarterback spot to put his Titans in position for a win with 142 yards in the air and 2 touchdowns. While the box score does not reflect his abilities on the run, Josh did play a role in that as well, he just does not have the yards to show for.

Extra Points