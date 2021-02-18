The Cavaliers had their finest season in 9 years going 8-2 and making the playoffs. The Cavaliers began the season 2-0 before dropping 2 straight. The Cavaliers never looked back from there rolling off six straight wins.

Clover Hill lost by one point to Powhatan or else they could have been 9-1 just as easily as the Cavaliers could have lost in overtime to Huguenot and been 7-3.

No matter the case the Cavaliers in year two under Coach Bryan Jennings made good on their potential and once they made the playoffs they lost but to the eventual state semifinalist, Varina. The Cavaliers in 2019 were built around defense and a strong run game and it served them well.

It was a strong finish to a rough decade that saw the Cavaliers go 42-62 which proved to be the fewest wins in a decade since their first decade in the 1970's and the most losses ever in the course of a decade. The Cavaliers did make the playoffs four times but that second playoff victory still eludes them.