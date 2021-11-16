Clemson visit gives Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. a lot to think about

The commitment of Rivals100 wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is imminent and he has returned home from his official visit to Clemson . The Tigers rolled out the red carpet for the Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star, who is also considering North Carolina and Georgia . Dabo Swinney and his staff gave Greene and his family have a lot to think about heading into his commitment.

"It was a great visit," said Greene's father, Andre Greene Sr. "I would say that some of the highlights were spending time with coach Swinney. The whole family and Andre spent time with coach Swinney Sunday evening for close to two hours. He talked about all that Clemson has to offer. He even broke down a lot of plays and showed Andre how he coaches and his knowledge of the game, which was extremely impressive. He broke down everything from some of his former players as well as some of his current players. He went through routes and it was almost like a training session. I know it was almost two hours but I know Andre was ready for more. He was super impressed with the knowledge and he actually taught Andre some things that he's going to take with him. He said he wished he knew some of those things during this past season.

"It wasn't just all football while we were there," he said. "We got to see and experience the coaches in a different regard. Andre was the only player visiting that wasn't committed and he spent time with the other commits that he has already built a strong relationship with through the course of being there a few times and talking on social media. He's really close to a few of the boys there like Cade and Sherrod. He's really good friends with them as well.

"Those two things were the highlights but there was also some other things," he said. "We got to spend time with coach Grisham. Andre was able to kind of let his hair down. We didn't even leave Clemson on Sunday 11:30 that night. We had dinner and got ice cream and went back. We played some ping pong, basketball, the golf, and everything. He was able to actually relax and spend time with coach Grisham, who has been great through the process.

"I think that we wanted to know a little bit more about how coach Swinney would even use Andre," he said. "They have a lot of other receivers that are tall and true wide receivers so we wanted to see what they actually felt about him and how they felt about him and his role when he'd get there. They made it really clear that he's not going to have to wait to fit into their offense. They believe that he could be one of the Clemson great ones. They believe that the skill set Andre has, being able to play all over the field at the receiver position, they wouldn't just use him in one role. That's what we wanted to know too. Some schools might look at him as just a deep threat but he has a lot of different abilities that we wanted to be able to talk about with the coaches and see what he thought. I think they did a really good job of explaining how Andre would fit in the offense at Clemson.

"We've been doing a lot of comparison between the two other schools and Clemson," he said. "Everything from how he would be used, the relationships that he has with the coaches, where he feels like where he can grow the most, not only as a football player but as a man. Just being able to see where he'd be able to fit in best and where he could have the most impact immediately. I think that all the schools let him know that they think he could come in and make a big impact. For us, it's about where he feels like he'd be comfortable and where he thinks he'd make an impact. Those are the conversations we've been having and it's difficult. All the schools have different things to offer."