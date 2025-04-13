Clemson lands transfer guard

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has added another key piece to the rebuilt basketball roster for next season.
UAB transfer guard Efrem "Butta" Johnson has committed to Clemson.
Johnson (6-4, 180) visited campus Saturday, as first-reported earlier Sunday by Tigerillustrated.com.
Johnson averaged 8.8 points per game as a junior and has one season of eligibility remaining.
The Huntsville, Ala., native makes for Clemson's fourth portal acquisition this off-season, joining Nevada forward/center Nick Davidson, Utah Valley forward/center Carter Welling and Georgia forward and former Clemson forward R.J. Godfrey.
Clemson has a track record for player development, and it hopes to help give Johnson a bump in taking his shot to another level.
He shot a career-low 36.7 percent this past season but was an 86.7 percent shooter from the free-throw line. His scoring averaged dipped from 11.2 points as a sophomore.
Otherwise he checks boxes as an experienced guard with size and toughness.
Two years ago, Johnson scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting in a narrow 77-76 loss to Clemson in the Asheville Championship.
The Tigers now insert Johnson into a backcourt that includes returning starter Dillon Hunter, redshirted freshman Ace Buckner and four-star signee Zac Foster.
Johnson started 25 games as a sophomore, averaging 31 minutes per contest. Last season he played in a career-high 37 games, starting 21 and averaging 26.8 minutes.
Johnson turns 22 in June.
Tigerillustrated.com will have further coverage on Johnson, including behind-the-scenes intel on his recruitment and of course Clemson's transfer portal pursuits in our Monday Insider.