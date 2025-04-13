Clemson lands transfer guard

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has added another key piece to the rebuilt basketball roster for next season.

Johnson averaged 8.8 points per game as a junior and has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Huntsville, Ala., native makes for Clemson's fourth portal acquisition this off-season, joining Nevada forward/center Nick Davidson, Utah Valley forward/center Carter Welling and Georgia forward and former Clemson forward R.J. Godfrey.

Clemson has a track record for player development, and it hopes to help give Johnson a bump in taking his shot to another level.

He shot a career-low 36.7 percent this past season but was an 86.7 percent shooter from the free-throw line. His scoring averaged dipped from 11.2 points as a sophomore.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Otherwise he checks boxes as an experienced guard with size and toughness.

Two years ago, Johnson scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting in a narrow 77-76 loss to Clemson in the Asheville Championship.

The Tigers now insert Johnson into a backcourt that includes returning starter Dillon Hunter, redshirted freshman Ace Buckner and four-star signee Zac Foster.