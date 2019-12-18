Rivals250 defensive back Malcolm Greene’s commitment to LSU was short lived. The Highland Springs, Va. star committed to the Tigers just before Halloween but now he’s decided to play for a different Tiger. Clemson has flipped Greene, following in the footsteps of former Highland Springs star K’Von Wallace .

“I think the best things about Malcolm are his closing speed and knowledge of the game,” said Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson. “Those things are 1A and 1B. He does a great job tracking the ball, whether it's in the air or on the ground, he can close, make the tackle, and be on it immediately. A little bit of that is just knowing the game and the other bit is just physical talent. That's what makes him a heck of a football player.





“Early on in his career Malcolm was a running back,” Johnson said. “As a ninth grader he was a backup on JV. We ended up finding a place for him and he came into his own just because of his work ethic. Our defensive backs coach put him all over to see where he fit at as a sophomore. When we saw how he filled the alley and set the edge as a strong safety we knew he could be physical. We got him out playing a little 7-on-7 and we found out he could cover pretty well and matchup well covering guys in the slot. We knew we could put him at cornerback because of his knowledge and we could put him at safety because of his ability to tackle, be physical, and how he was always around the ball. He learned everything in the secondary, retained it and that put him in position to be as good as he is right now.





“At Clemson Malcolm will be able to do some of the same things K'Von Wallace did early on in his career,” he said. “He played as a cornerback and as a nickel. Malcolm is going to be able to help out in every possible way he can and he'll be a contributor because of his knowledge of the game. Malcolm is one of those guys that I see fitting in immediately, helping out where ever he's needed.

“I know Malcolm will work on disguising his coverages,” said Johnson. “He'll also have to get used to getting down hill and tackling bigger guys. That's something everybody has to get used to but if he comes in and works extremely hard he'll put himself in position to be successful on the field.”