A week ago Dinwiddie and Highland Springs were winning state titles. On this Saturday those teams were represented as was the Class of 2023 in the annual Big River Rivalry. Taking the field at Day Field at Randolph-Macon for the first time since 2019, the North & South squads gave the fans a lot to cheer about.
This would be the first Big River Rivalry game since 2019. Not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and there being no season and then last year the week preceding players got sick with Covid and plug was pulled on the game.
Three years since the last one, a lot has changed but by the fans who turned out and the play we got on the field... not much has changed at all.
The stadium was a buzz, the fans packed the South (visitor) stands and the North (home) sides. Roar of the food truck serving Brunswick Stew, Chili & cornbread in the background... the Springers band (arguably the best in the region) pumping out the beats to the delight of the fans. The game had the atmosphere all who organized and attended had hoped.
One last week of high school football in the 804, one last look at the Class of 2023 and this senior class did not fail to deliver.
The Game
Although there were big hits and turnovers in the 8th Big River Rivalry, this is usually not the game for those who enjoy defensive battles. Typically this game is a high scoring affair but after one half of football the two teams were locked up at 7.
The North missed a golden opportunity on their first possession of the game putting together a 52-yard drive, A drive that stalled and felt incomplete after a field goal attempt failed.
The South was besieged by multiple penalties on their first possession of the game and after a big hit from Varina's Kenny Faison, they ultimately had to punt which setup the first TD of the day.
Caron Ferguson of Highland Springers returned the punt 49 yards for the score and an early lead for the North.
The South would come right back and put together a 3-play 86 yard drive capped off by Dylan Trevillian of Powhatan hooking up with Trai Ferguson of Trinity for an 83-yard TD. This would be the longest touchdown of the day for either team and knotted the game at 7-7.
The South nearly had a 14-7 lead on their third possession of the game. Trai Ferguson scored on another pass, this one from 45 yards out but the TD came off the board thanks to a pass interference call against the South.
You could feel the momentum swing in favor of the South in the second quarter. 2 touchdowns, only one that would stand plus a goal line stand near the end of the first half which kept the game tied at the half. Four plays within the red zone and the North came away with nothing.
The third quarter was action packed and truth be told where this game was won. The North scored three touchdowns to take a commanding 27-7 lead with a minute left in the third quarter.
It was started on a punt return following a 3 & out for the South. Patrick Henry's Gracyn Ross ducked and evaded defenders and showed off his moves along the South sidelines on his way to a 61-yard touchdown.
The South punted for a second time in the quarter, then got the ball back when Gavin Hall of Matoaca intercepted a Cole Elrod pass. The South could not sustain the drive and that would be when the North got back to work. Aziz Foster-Powell became the second Springer to score on this day when he caught a 52 yard pass from Cole Elrod.
Everything was coming up roses for the North as Kenny Faison of Varina would come up with the interception and that was all the North needed. Moments later it was Kemari Eberhardt of Armstrong scoring from 18 yards out.
Only in the Big River Rivalry do you call your rivals on Friday nights your teammates on a Saturday in December.
Turnovers and scoring would carry over into the fourth quarter. For the first time since the first half, however, the North would be forced to punt. Cameron Williams of JR Tucker would come up with a fumble recovery which would setup another Kemari Eberhardt score.
Eberhardt would be 1 of 2 players to tag the end zone twice in this game. The second Eberhardt TD would come from 5 yards out and make it a 33-14 game.
The other player to tag the end zone twice? That would be Jashaun Amin of LC Bird who scored his second on a 28-yard shot to the corner of the end zone, this time from Dylan Trevillian. That would close the gap to 33-21.
As expected, the South would go with the onside kick but Dominique Williams of Thomas Jefferson would recover. The South would get the ball back, however, after forcing the North's second punt of the half.
Unfortunately for the South, the North brought it on defense with Jason Abbey of Douglas Freeman & Marquis Vincent getting to the QB on consecutive plays for huge sacks that would ultimately seal the fate of the South. No score for the South, the North would get the ball back and simply run out the clock.
North 33, South 21 - Scorecard
Time
Play
Score
(1Q) 3:36
49-yard punt return for Caron Ferguson. PAT good.
7-0 North
(2Q) 9:16
83-yard pass from Dylan Trevillian to Trai Ferguson. PAT good.
7-7
(3Q) 9:08
61-yard punt return from Gracyn Ross. PAT good.
14-7 North
(3Q) 3:04
52-yard pass from Cole Elrod to Aziz Foster-Powell. PAT good.
21-7 North
(3Q) 1:53
18-yard run from Kemari Eberhardt. PAT no good.
27-7 North.
(3Q) :43
60-yard pass from Cooper Meads to Jashaun Amin. PAT good.
14-27 South
(4Q) 7:51
5-yard run from Kemari Eberhardt. PAT no good.
33-14 North
(4Q) 4:02
28-yard pass from Dylan Trevillian to Jashaun Amin. PAT Good.
21-33 South
Impact Gamers
While there was a game to be played and winning meant something to both teams, this was also a game for players to shine one last time. Shine in front of their family, fans of their respective programs and maybe just maybe capture the eyes of recruiters.
Aside from Cole Elrod & Trai Ferguson who were named Players of the Game, others who stood out big were...
Aziz Foster-Powell, one of the more underrated running backs in the region, especially considering he just won a state title last week. Powell had 35 yards on 9 carries today plus that 52-yard TD catch.
Kemari Eberhardt of Armstrong turned it up with 2 TD's on 9 catches for 45 yards. A little under the radar given he plays at Armstrong, he certainly made his presence felt today.
Jason Abbey of Douglas Freeman & Marquis Vincent were frenzied beasts on defense terrorizing the South all game long.
Dylan Trevillian turned in a fantastic day despite the loss completing 7 of 15 for 167 yards and 2 TD's.
Cooper Meads won't so bad himself completing 6 of 10 for a touchdown and 75 yards of his own.
Jashaun Amin of LC Bird came up big with 89 yards receiving on 3 catches, 2 of which were for scores.