A week ago Dinwiddie and Highland Springs were winning state titles. On this Saturday those teams were represented as was the Class of 2023 in the annual Big River Rivalry. Taking the field at Day Field at Randolph-Macon for the first time since 2019, the North & South squads gave the fans a lot to cheer about. This would be the first Big River Rivalry game since 2019. Not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and there being no season and then last year the week preceding players got sick with Covid and plug was pulled on the game. Three years since the last one, a lot has changed but by the fans who turned out and the play we got on the field... not much has changed at all. The stadium was a buzz, the fans packed the South (visitor) stands and the North (home) sides. Roar of the food truck serving Brunswick Stew, Chili & cornbread in the background... the Springers band (arguably the best in the region) pumping out the beats to the delight of the fans. The game had the atmosphere all who organized and attended had hoped. One last week of high school football in the 804, one last look at the Class of 2023 and this senior class did not fail to deliver.

The Game

Although there were big hits and turnovers in the 8th Big River Rivalry, this is usually not the game for those who enjoy defensive battles. Typically this game is a high scoring affair but after one half of football the two teams were locked up at 7. The North missed a golden opportunity on their first possession of the game putting together a 52-yard drive, A drive that stalled and felt incomplete after a field goal attempt failed. The South was besieged by multiple penalties on their first possession of the game and after a big hit from Varina's Kenny Faison, they ultimately had to punt which setup the first TD of the day. Caron Ferguson of Highland Springers returned the punt 49 yards for the score and an early lead for the North. The South would come right back and put together a 3-play 86 yard drive capped off by Dylan Trevillian of Powhatan hooking up with Trai Ferguson of Trinity for an 83-yard TD. This would be the longest touchdown of the day for either team and knotted the game at 7-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGFuIDgzeWQgVEQgcGFzcyB0byBUcmFpIEZlcmd1 c29uIG9mIFRyaW5pdHkuICBTb3V0aCB0aWVzIGl0IHVwIHdpdGggOToxNiB0 byBnbyAybmQgcXRyLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9i eXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFs cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JSUjIwMjI/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCUlIyMDIyPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaUN1d2REMkVzTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2lDdXdkRDJFc0w8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBD UkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4v c3RhdHVzLzE2MDQxNjg4OTM3MjI5MTg5MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The South nearly had a 14-7 lead on their third possession of the game. Trai Ferguson scored on another pass, this one from 45 yards out but the TD came off the board thanks to a pass interference call against the South. You could feel the momentum swing in favor of the South in the second quarter. 2 touchdowns, only one that would stand plus a goal line stand near the end of the first half which kept the game tied at the half. Four plays within the red zone and the North came away with nothing.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2FsIGxpbmUgc3RhbmQgZm9yIFNvdXRoLiAgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9CUlIyMDIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQlJSMjAyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJpcWc1 VW1aTTEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yaXFnNVVtWk0xPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0MTc1MzI3MjQ0MTk3ODg5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The third quarter was action packed and truth be told where this game was won. The North scored three touchdowns to take a commanding 27-7 lead with a minute left in the third quarter. It was started on a punt return following a 3 & out for the South. Patrick Henry's Gracyn Ross ducked and evaded defenders and showed off his moves along the South sidelines on his way to a 61-yard touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmFjeW4gUm9zcyB3aXRoIFREIG9uIG9wZW5pbmcgZHJpdmUgb2Yg M3EuICBOb3J0aCB0YWtlcyAxNC03IGxlYWQgOTowOC4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9CUlIyMDIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQlJSMjAyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tnMkQ4 TXowd1ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZzJEOE16MHdXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0MTgyNDE2MTIxMjkwNzU0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The South punted for a second time in the quarter, then got the ball back when Gavin Hall of Matoaca intercepted a Cole Elrod pass. The South could not sustain the drive and that would be when the North got back to work. Aziz Foster-Powell became the second Springer to score on this day when he caught a 52 yard pass from Cole Elrod.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41MnlkIFREIHBhc3MgdG8gQXppeiBGb3N0ZXItUG93ZWxsISAgTm9y dGggcm9sbGluZyBub3cuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25l czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2 YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bvd2VsbEF6aXo/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBvd2VsbEF6aXo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CUlIyMDIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQlJSMjAyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlmYjRSYW1aTjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85ZmI0UmFt Wk45PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0 MTg1ODY2ODAwMzQ5MTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Everything was coming up roses for the North as Kenny Faison of Varina would come up with the interception and that was all the North needed. Moments later it was Kemari Eberhardt of Armstrong scoring from 18 yards out.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmYgYSBLZW5ueSBGYWlzb24gSU5UIE5vcnRoIHNjb3JlcyBhZ2Fp biB3aXRoIEtlbWFyaSBFYmVyaGFyZHQgMTh5ZCBURC4gIE5vcnRoIGxlYWRz IDE3LTcgd2l0aCBsZXNzIHRoYW4gMiBtaW4gdG8gZ28gaW4gM3EuICA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3RoZWNob3Mzbm9uZWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRo ZWNob3Mzbm9uZWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9CUlIyMDIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQlJSMjAyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1k3WUZO M0xncWciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZN1lGTjNMZ3FnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0MTg3ODM1MDI3Nzk1OTY5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

And while the North did own the third quarter, the South did get a shot in just before the end. Jashaun Amin of LC Bird tagged the end zone on a 60-yard screen from Midlothian's Cooper Meads.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXNoYXVuIEFtaW4gYW5kIHRoZSBTb3V0aCBmaXJlIGJhY2sgd2l0 aCA2MHlkIFRELiAgOjQzIDNxIE5vcnRoIGxlYWQgdHJpbW1lZCB0byAyNy0x NC4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFzaGF1bkFtaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEphc2hhdW5BbWluPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQlJSMjAyMj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0JSUjIwMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9j MmdKN3N6MG15Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYzJnSjdzejBteTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNDE4ODg0MzY2MTU3 NDE0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Only in the Big River Rivalry do you call your rivals on Friday nights your teammates on a Saturday in December. Turnovers and scoring would carry over into the fourth quarter. For the first time since the first half, however, the North would be forced to punt. Cameron Williams of JR Tucker would come up with a fumble recovery which would setup another Kemari Eberhardt score. Eberhardt would be 1 of 2 players to tag the end zone twice in this game. The second Eberhardt TD would come from 5 yards out and make it a 33-14 game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4ybmQgVEQgb2YgdGhlIGRheSBmb3IgS2VtYXJpIEViZXJoYXJkdC4g ICBOb3J0aCBnb2VzIHVwIDMzLTE0IHdpdGggNzo1MSB0byBnby4gIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdGhlY2hvczNub25lZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhl Y2hvczNub25lZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0JSUjIwMjI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCUlIyMDIyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTjlRQjF3 OURqZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL045UUIxdzlEamQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE2MDQxOTI4OTEyOTA2NTY3NzA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The other player to tag the end zone twice? That would be Jashaun Amin of LC Bird who scored his second on a 28-yard shot to the corner of the end zone, this time from Dylan Trevillian. That would close the gap to 33-21.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgVEQgZm9yIHRoZSBTb3V0aCBmb3IgSmFzaGF1 biBBbWluIG9uIHJlY2VpdmluZyBlbmQuICA0OjAyIHRvIGdvIFNvdXRoIHRy YWlscyAyMS0zMy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnly b25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CUlIyMDIyP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQlJSMjAyMjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2k0QkN1R05JNVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9pNEJDdUdOSTVYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JG NERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjA0MTk1NDg2MzM2MDEyMjg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

As expected, the South would go with the onside kick but Dominique Williams of Thomas Jefferson would recover. The South would get the ball back, however, after forcing the North's second punt of the half. Unfortunately for the South, the North brought it on defense with Jason Abbey of Douglas Freeman & Marquis Vincent getting to the QB on consecutive plays for huge sacks that would ultimately seal the fate of the South. No score for the South, the North would get the ball back and simply run out the clock.

North & South squads come together after the game for trophy presentations.

North 33, South 21 - Scorecard Time Play Score (1Q) 3:36 49-yard punt return for Caron Ferguson. PAT good. 7-0 North (2Q) 9:16 83-yard pass from Dylan Trevillian to Trai Ferguson. PAT good. 7-7 (3Q) 9:08 61-yard punt return from Gracyn Ross. PAT good. 14-7 North (3Q) 3:04 52-yard pass from Cole Elrod to Aziz Foster-Powell. PAT good. 21-7 North (3Q) 1:53 18-yard run from Kemari Eberhardt. PAT no good. 27-7 North. (3Q) :43 60-yard pass from Cooper Meads to Jashaun Amin. PAT good. 14-27 South (4Q) 7:51 5-yard run from Kemari Eberhardt. PAT no good. 33-14 North (4Q) 4:02 28-yard pass from Dylan Trevillian to Jashaun Amin. PAT Good. 21-33 South

Impact Gamers

Cole Elrod of Hanover, the North Player of the Game with 148 yards of offense and a TD.

While there was a game to be played and winning meant something to both teams, this was also a game for players to shine one last time. Shine in front of their family, fans of their respective programs and maybe just maybe capture the eyes of recruiters. Aside from Cole Elrod & Trai Ferguson who were named Players of the Game, others who stood out big were... Aziz Foster-Powell, one of the more underrated running backs in the region, especially considering he just won a state title last week. Powell had 35 yards on 9 carries today plus that 52-yard TD catch. Kemari Eberhardt of Armstrong turned it up with 2 TD's on 9 catches for 45 yards. A little under the radar given he plays at Armstrong, he certainly made his presence felt today. Jason Abbey of Douglas Freeman & Marquis Vincent were frenzied beasts on defense terrorizing the South all game long. Dylan Trevillian turned in a fantastic day despite the loss completing 7 of 15 for 167 yards and 2 TD's. Cooper Meads won't so bad himself completing 6 of 10 for a touchdown and 75 yards of his own. Jashaun Amin of LC Bird came up big with 89 yards receiving on 3 catches, 2 of which were for scores.