VirginiaPreps - Class of 2021 lineman David Allio is a heavy hitter at Rockbridge

As parts of Virginia begin to return to the athletic arena, some areas remain cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic and have yet to decide when they will allow student-athletes to return to competitive action.

In Rockbridge County, the decision was made to cancel the winter sports season leaving Class of 2021 prospect David Allio who participates in football and wrestling holding out hope that the Wildcats gridiron group will have a season with practice slated to begin later this month.

The 6-foot-5, 280 pounder finished as Clas 3 state runner-up in the heavyweight division last winter and was looking forward to the opportunity to complete the run for a title this season. Now Allio anticipates the finish to his football career with the Wildcats in a shortened senior season.

Last fall, Allio played an enormous role on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats, helping the team to a 9-3 record. Spotswood ended the Wildcats run in the postseason, the second time on the year that the Trailblazers defeated Rockbridge in 2019. Defensively for the year, Allio racked up 60 total tackles (34 solo, 26, assists), 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and scored 1 touchdown.

In our interview with Allio, the Fredericksburg area native discusses the upcoming season as well as his future as a student-athlete in the college ranks. Currently, the Rockbridge star holds a 3.5 GPA.

Keep an eye out for the under the radar target when Rockbridge begins Valley district play in a few short weeks.









Robert lives in Gordonsville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He also provides freelance contributions for high school sports to the Daily Progress. Robert began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state of Virginia.

Feedback is appreciated! We want to give you the information you want to see and read. If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know.

Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and find him on twitter @bigrob2523.



