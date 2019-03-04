Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 07:05:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC State hoops hot board: Pack prioritizing Virginia prospects in 2020

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

NC State has signed senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, and landed a commitment from versatile senior guard Dereon Seabron of Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Academy.

NCSU could have at least two scholarships to use this spring on prep players, graduate transfers or four-year school transfers.

The Wolfpacker takes a look at NC State's recruiting future in both the class of 2019 and the class of 2020.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}