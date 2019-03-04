NC State hoops hot board: Pack prioritizing Virginia prospects in 2020
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State has signed senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, and landed a commitment from versatile senior guard Dereon Seabron of Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Academy.
NCSU could have at least two scholarships to use this spring on prep players, graduate transfers or four-year school transfers.
The Wolfpacker takes a look at NC State's recruiting future in both the class of 2019 and the class of 2020.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news