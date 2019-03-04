NC State has signed senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, and landed a commitment from versatile senior guard Dereon Seabron of Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Academy.

NCSU could have at least two scholarships to use this spring on prep players, graduate transfers or four-year school transfers.

The Wolfpacker takes a look at NC State's recruiting future in both the class of 2019 and the class of 2020.