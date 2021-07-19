Class impact: Gunner Givens to VT

Virginia Tech added its most important piece yet Friday afternoon, when in-state offensive lineman Gunner Givens made his choice.

One of just two four-star prospects to pick the Orange and Maroon so far in the 2022 cycle, the Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt prospect is also the lone Rivals250 member, coming in No. 206 nationally, in addition to impressive rankings in the state (No. 6 overall) and at the OT position (No. 28).

But what does it all mean?