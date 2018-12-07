Ticker
Class 6 State Final Preview - Freedom (13-1) vs. Manchester (14-0)

Freedom’s TyQuan Brown leads his team into its first-ever state championship game on Saturday against Manchester.
Doug Stroud / Prince William Times
Devin Payne & Danny Lewis
VirginiaPreps.com

Freedom-Woodbridge (13-1) vs. Manchester (14-0) at Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium, 4:30 p.m. Saturday: One of these teams is going to leave Hampton on Saturday evening with its first-ever s...

