The game that everyone wanted after last season is finally upon us. Scott Stadium is the site of the 2022 Class 6 Champion defending their title against the 2022 Class 5 Champion.

This game was so important to take place that the regions got together and changed the State Semifinal pairings during the season in case we got this matchup rather than the two meeting in the State Semifinals. It has not only both fan bases delighted, but close observers of the sport all around the Commonwealth tingling with anticipation.

For Freedom of Woodbridge, the reward is back-to-back state titles and the legacy of being one of the best two-year spans for any team in VHSL history. It also means you have taken down the Springers, who have captured five state titles since 2015 and are viewed as one of the best programs in the entire country under Loren Johnson.

For the Springers, the reward is that you take down the mighty Eagles of Freedom in your first year in Class 6. You make your point that no matter the class, you are without a doubt the best in the state. The Springers also are one of three teams Saturday that have the chance to win back-to-back state titles in two different classes. Those other two are Phoebus and Riverheads.

In a State Championship game, the stakes are as big as they come. But this one just feels bigger than usual with a chance for an epic conclusion.



