The Landstown boys and Woodbridge girls basketball teams each claimed their first-ever state titles in Wednesday night’s Class 6 championship games at Siegel Center.

Michael Christmas scored a game-high 27 points, and three other Landstown players reached double figures in the Eagles’ 79-60 victory over Lake Braddock in Wednesday’s nightcap.

Christmas, a 6-foot-6 senior, wowed the packed crowd in Richmond with a display of powerful dunks. Two of those came during a 20-8 Landstown (25-3) run over the game’s final four minutes that effectively buried Lake Braddock (26-4).

Trailing 59-44 to start the fourth quarter, the Bruins ripped off an 8-0 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to 59-52 and energized the packed Lake Braddock student section. Senior Quentin James was the driving force in the spurt, knocking down a 15-footer from the foul line and following it up with a pull-up 3-pointer from the right wing.

But Landstown responded almost immediately, as Christmas and fellow senior Lamont Oliphant both made layups, followed by a ferocious two-handed jam on the left baseline by Christmas. Those baskets not only restored the Eagles’ advantage to double-digits, but seemed to take all the wind out of the Bruins’ sails.

Oliphant scored 13 points for Landstown, while senior Christian Jones and freshman Donald Hand chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Lake Braddock, which topped the 100-point mark seven times during the regular season and defeated defending state champion South County in Monday’s state semifinals, never could settle into a groove offensively. The Bruins made just 21 of 63 field goals (33%) in the game, including a putrid 6-for-30 performance (20%) from beyond the arc.

James led Lake Braddock with 20 points, while fellow senior Nick Margraf added 11.