Class 6 Championships: Woodbridge Girls, Landstown Boys Claim First Titles
The Landstown boys and Woodbridge girls basketball teams each claimed their first-ever state titles in Wednesday night’s Class 6 championship games at Siegel Center.
Landstown 79, Lake Braddock 60
Michael Christmas scored a game-high 27 points, and three other Landstown players reached double figures in the Eagles’ 79-60 victory over Lake Braddock in Wednesday’s nightcap.
Christmas, a 6-foot-6 senior, wowed the packed crowd in Richmond with a display of powerful dunks. Two of those came during a 20-8 Landstown (25-3) run over the game’s final four minutes that effectively buried Lake Braddock (26-4).
Trailing 59-44 to start the fourth quarter, the Bruins ripped off an 8-0 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to 59-52 and energized the packed Lake Braddock student section. Senior Quentin James was the driving force in the spurt, knocking down a 15-footer from the foul line and following it up with a pull-up 3-pointer from the right wing.
But Landstown responded almost immediately, as Christmas and fellow senior Lamont Oliphant both made layups, followed by a ferocious two-handed jam on the left baseline by Christmas. Those baskets not only restored the Eagles’ advantage to double-digits, but seemed to take all the wind out of the Bruins’ sails.
Oliphant scored 13 points for Landstown, while senior Christian Jones and freshman Donald Hand chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Lake Braddock, which topped the 100-point mark seven times during the regular season and defeated defending state champion South County in Monday’s state semifinals, never could settle into a groove offensively. The Bruins made just 21 of 63 field goals (33%) in the game, including a putrid 6-for-30 performance (20%) from beyond the arc.
James led Lake Braddock with 20 points, while fellow senior Nick Margraf added 11.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|
L. Braddock
|
10
|
18
|
16
|
16
|
60
|
Landstown
|
19
|
21
|
19
|
20
|
79
L. Braddock (26-4): Quentin James 20, Connor O’Grady-Walsh 3, Sam Grable 4, Jimmy Anderson 7, Colby Ellis 3, Jake Mennes 4, Zac Zerbo 0, Brandon Hamilton 0, David Solomon 8, Nick Margraf 11, Carl Fanfon 0. Totals 21 12-21 60.
Landstown (25-3): Taji Parkinson 0, Deante Mobley 3, Christian Jones 11, Lamont Oliphant 13, Donald Hand 10, Nate Youngblood 0, Michael Christmas 27, Chase Turner 4, Jalynn Reynolds 0, Corey Martin 4, Joshua Petitma 5, Iosefa Tanoai 0, Andre Lewis 2. Totals 31 15-24 79.
3-pointers: L. Braddock 6 (James, O’Grady-Walsh, Grable, Anderson, Margraf). Landstown 2 (Jones, Christmas).
Postgame Interview with Landstown Coach Dwight Robinson after win:
Landstown Head Basketball Coach Dwight Robinson chats following his team's 79-60 win over Lake Braddock in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. It's the first state title in Landstown program history. The Eagles finished 25-3 overall. Robinson is now 328-134 in his 18th season as Head Coach of the Virginia Beach program.
Lake Braddock Presser after loss to Landstown:
Quick Lake Braddock Presser after 79-60 loss to Landstown in VHSL Class 6 State Championship on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at VCU in Richmond. The Bruins finished 26-4 overall.
Woodbridge 64, Cosby 43
Senior Camryn Platt-Morris scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second half, and Woodbridge held Cosby without a field goal in the fourth quarter as the Vikings (29-1) ran away from the Titans (23-5) for a 64-43 victory.
Cosby, which never led in the game, pulled within 44-42 on an 11-2 run to end the third period. Junior Bailey Williams’ 3-pointer and senior Nia Covington’s jumper from the top of the key highlighted the stretch.
However, Woodbridge would clamp down defensively in the fourth quarter. The Vikings forced the Titans to go 0 for 10 from the field in the period while forcing four turnovers. During the bevy of Cosby misfires, Woodbridge ended the game on a 20-1 run.
Junior Aaliyah Pitts had 16 points and five rebounds for the Vikings, while senior Tae’lor Willard added 10 points and five rebounds of her own.
“It’s surreal,” Woodbridge coach Tamika Dudley said of her team’s title win. “I give all the credit for this to the kids. They went out and earned it against a good [Cosby] team.”
Cosby, which was seeking its fifth championship in the past six seasons, was paced by Covington’s 17 points and 12 rebounds. Williams finished with 13 points.
“Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” Cosby coach Rachel Mead said of her team’s fourth-quarter drought. “But we were up and down all game, so you can’t really dwell on that one thing. I’m proud of the girls and everything they’ve accomplished.”
Mead had previously announced that this would be her final season as Cosby’s head coach.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|
Woodbridge
|
17
|
13
|
14
|
20
|
64
|
Cosby
|
11
|
12
|
19
|
1
|
43
Woodbridge (29-1): Olivia Brooks 0, Tae’lor Willard 10, Aaliyah Pitts 16, Deliayh Mohamed 2, Desiree Cross 0, Adaija Bender 8, Alia Dinwiddie 3, Vanessa Laumbach 7, Camryn Platt-Morris 18, Amani Melendez 0, Rayne Williams 0. Totals 23 15-17 64.
Cosby (23-5): Bailey Williams 13, Isabel Tillet 2, Bailey Hairfield 0, Nia Covington 17, Alexis Warren 3, Marissa Gallagher 8. Totals 16 7-10 43.
3-pointers: Woodbridge 3 (Pitts, Dinwiddie, Laumbach). Cosby 4 (Williams 3, Gallagher).