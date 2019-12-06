Class 5 State Semis Preview - North Stafford (9-4) at Stone Bridge (11-1)
For the second consecutive season, the North Stafford Wolverines (9-4) and Stone Bridge Bulldogs (13-1) will meet in the Class 5 state semifinals with a trip to the state title game at Hampton Univ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news