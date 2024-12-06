Class 5 State Semi Preview: LC Bird (10-3) at Briar Woods (9-3)

Graham controlled the line of scrimmage and won 21-0 over Union in the Region 2D Finals
We remember longtime Essex supporter George Croxton, who passed away at the end of October at the age of 70.
Legendary Hampton Coach Mike Smith is one of nine individual selected to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Grayson County pitched a 20-0 shutout to win the Region 1C title for the first time in program history.
It's Signing Day. Check out a full list of Class of 2025 VA Football Prospects committed to FBS and FCS programs.
