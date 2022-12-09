And so they meet again...

Saturday will mark the fourth time ever the Commodores and Springers meet on a football field. Interestingly enough each meeting has been played at a different site; (1981) Highland Springs, (2018) Varina and (Spring 2021) Powhatan Field. Now they meet at Old Dominion in the final game of the season, the most important game of the season.

Previously these two met in the regular season as was the case in 1981 and in state semifinals in 2018 and 2021. As was the case as well last week with Stone Bridge, this will be the last meeting of these two programs for the foreseeable future with the Springers making the jump to Class 6 next season.

The coaching staffs know one another well from their two most recent meetings. The players might have changed but the players know of a budding rivalry that is about to close for a while.

These two programs are 2 of the 3 perennial contenders in Class 5 over the last 7 years. Highland Springs won their state titles from 2015-2018 and then it was Maury in 2019 followed by Stone Bridge the past two seasons.

Of course Maury and Highland Springs have narrowly missed other meetings over the last few years. In 2019 Maury won it all, on their way they beat Varina in the state semifinals; the very team that ousted Highland Springs. If Highland Springs wins that game, it is conceivable that the Springers & Commodores meet in 2019.

Or how about last season when Highland Springs lost to Stone Bridge. Had the Springers pulled it out, they would have met Maury last season for the state title and this seasons meeting would be a re-match.

It is kind of fitting that in the Springers final season in Class 5 they must go through the last three state champions; first Stone Bridge (done) and now Maury. On the flip side of things, Maury would love to keep the Springers from claiming another state title and serving notice to Class 5 that while the Springers might be going, Maury is still here and as formidable as ever.



