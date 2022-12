Maury Coach Dyrri McCain talks about a second straight loss in the biggest game of the season. Coach McCain is joined by (left to right); RB/DB Melvin Lowe, QB Mario Miller & WR Joshua Powell.

Melvin Lowe finished the day with 100 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Mario Miller despite 3 interceptions threw for 146 yards completing 14 of 27 for 2 TD's.

Joshua Powell had 53 yards receiving on 5 catches plus a touchdown.