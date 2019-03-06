Brianna Jackson tallied 23 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots, as Princess Anne topped Edison 69-55 to win its sixth consecutive state championship.

Jackson scored 11 of her points in the third quarter to help the Cavaliers (25-1) keep the Eagles (27-2) at bay in a rematch of last season’s title game. The 6-foot-3 senior’s tough inside play helped Princess Anne turn a 40-28 halftime lead into a commanding 56-39 advantage by the end of the third period.

Mahogany Lester, the Cavaliers’ only other senior, totaled 14 points and eight rebounds on the afternoon. Sophomore Aziaha James came off the bench and contributed 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

With Edison leading 18-15 after a quarter, James stepped up big to help Princess Anne seize control in the second period. She sank a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points in the stanza to help the Cavaliers to their 12-point halftime advantage.

“I’m very proud of the girls for the simple fact that we were able to get here after all of the injuries we’ve had this year,” Princess Anne coach Darnell Dozier said. “We had more injuries this season then we’ve had in probably 10 seasons combined. There were times when we didn’t even practice because we didn’t have enough healthy players to scrimmage, so to be here holding up a state championship trophy again is special.”



The victory gave Dozier his 10th state championship with the Cavaliers.

Edison got 19 points and five rebounds from junior guard Bri Johns, and 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from UVA-bound senior Carole Miller. Johns drained a game-high five 3’s, three of which came in the first quarter to push the Eagles to their early lead.

“I felt like we played [Princess Anne] on pretty even terms,” Edison coach Dianne Lewis said. “The difference in the game was that they were able to get to the free throw line 35 times, while we only got there eight times. I’m very proud of what the girls were able to accomplish this season; there’s no shame in losing to that team.”



