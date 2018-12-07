Class 4 State Final Preview: Lake Taylor (13-1) vs. Woodgrove (10-2)
Liberty University in Lynchburg will be the site on Saturday afternoon as the Lake Taylor Titans at 13-1 overall take on the Woodgrove Wolverines, who come in at 10-2 overall and riding a nine-game...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news