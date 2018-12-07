Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 18:02:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 4 State Final Preview: Lake Taylor (13-1) vs. Woodgrove (10-2)

Pwpkw8i5i5js8azxsar4
The Titans look to capture their third state title behind a sophomore QB in Jeff Foster, who has racked up 2745 yards and produced 37 TD's
Matthew Hatfield
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Liberty University in Lynchburg will be the site on Saturday afternoon as the Lake Taylor Titans at 13-1 overall take on the Woodgrove Wolverines, who come in at 10-2 overall and riding a nine-game...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}