News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 22:43:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 4 State Final Preview: Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1)

Tuscarora enters the State Championship game on a 13-game winning streak
Tuscarora enters the State Championship game on a 13-game winning streak (Rod Johnson)
Brantley Henninger & Reese Becker
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

The Tuscarora Huskies will be making their third appearance in a State Championship on Saturday, December 14 at Liberty University. They will be facing the Lake Taylor Titans, who are playing in th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}