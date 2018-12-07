VirginiaPreps.com

Class 3 State Final Preview: Heritage (13-1) vs. Phoebus (13-1)
The Class 3 State Championship pits two No. 1 seeds against each other as Phoebus takes on Heritage-Lynchburg. Both teams come into this match-up with a 13-1 record and long-lasting win streaks – t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news