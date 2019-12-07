News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 03:31:40 -0600') }} football

Class 3 State Semis Preview - Heritage (12-1) at Lord Botetourt (13-0)

Lord Botetourt can get one step closer to its ultimate goal, but will need to beat defending State Champ Heritage-Lynchburg to advance to Liberty University for the State Finals on December 14th (Madison Oxley, VirginiaPreps.com)
Robert Edmonds & Matthew Hatfield
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

When Heritage-Lynchburg faces Lord Botetourt on Saturday in the Class 3 State Semifinals, moment shouldn’t be too big for either squad. The Pioneers are defending State Champions and also played in...

