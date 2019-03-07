Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 08:14:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Class 3 Championship Preview - Phoebus vs. Northside

S5dam3jwpsd2wkk0eawv
James Daniel looks to bring Phoebus - a school known for its tradition in football with seven state titles - their first State Championship in basketball
Matthew Hatfield
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

The Class 3 State Championship at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM pits the Region 3A Champion Phoebus Phantoms (25-2) opposite the Region 3D Champion Northside...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}