Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com will begin previewing the upcoming 2018 High School Football season. As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will be counting down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification.

What to Know: When Ridgeview began playing football in 2015, few probably imagined that the Wolfpack would quickly vault into the conversation among the premier teams at the Class 2 level in just their third year of existence. That happened last season though as they opened 3-0, lost to a tremendous Union team 34-19, then proceeded to win six in a row to enter the playoffs at 9-1 overall. Though they were upended by sixth-seeded Grayson County 25-21 in the opening round of the Region 2D postseason, the experience gained was rather valuable.

Coach Rick Mullins, who put together a record of 98-38 in 12 years at Clintwood with a VHSL Division 1 State Championship in 2011 there, has to love the direction that Dickenson County's newest consolidated school is headed. An argument can be made that they boast the best running back in the state at the Class 2 level with sophomore Trenton Adkins (6-2, 190), who rushed for 1228 yards and 15 touchdowns on 169 carries as a ninth grader. Already, the likes of Memphis, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and UTSA have offered Adkins.

Having Adkins alone puts Ridgeview in the discussion as a threat in a strong Region 2D where up to six or seven teams may warrant consideration for the Top Ten before this season is over. However, he's not the lone playmaker for the Pack as two-way threat McKenzie Sproles (5-11, 177) is coming off a junior campaign in which he accounted for 13 touchdowns on offense to go with 75 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions on defense. There's a distinct chance he will slide over from running back to quarterback with Noah Mullins having graduated.

If Sproles isn't the starting signal caller, look for sophomore Nick Phillips, up from the junior varsity ranks, to be the one under center. Jacob Hensley (6-3, 186) had nine touchdown receptions two seasons ago as a sophomore and will be a focal point in the passing game alongside fellow senior Gabe Counts (5-8, 160). In the trenches, two-way cog Alex Umberger (6-3, 200) is back after earning 2nd Team All-Mountain District 7 honors as a freshman. Senior center Mason Mullins (5-8, 200) was also a 2nd Team All-District pick last year.

At middle linebacker, junior Alijah Sproles (6-0, 210) opened eyes on his way to earning 2nd Team All-Region recognition. Another junior, Chase Salyers (5-11, 170), will team with him at linebacker. Continuing to grow defensively so that they don't have to rely on as many key players to go both ways will be important for Ridgeview to go further come playoff time. Two of their hardest games come in the first month of the season with a trip to Grundy on August 24th in the opener and a much anticipated home date against Union on September 14th.



