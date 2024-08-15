PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Class 2 Top Ten - #10 Gretna

The Gretna Hawks opened eyes all around the state in 2023, taking a step forward with a 9-3 record after losing 15 of 26 ballgames in the previous three seasons combined
The Gretna Hawks opened eyes all around the state in 2023, taking a step forward with a 9-3 record after losing 15 of 26 ballgames in the previous three seasons combined (SSDSigns Photography)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Football season has returned. With that, VirginiaPreps.com is the place for you to get the comprehensive coverage you crave for the 2024 campaign that you won't find anywhere else.

As part of our in-depth breakdowns, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site, the only one that has been ranking each class in Virginia for over two decades. We'll be updating it weekly during the season, too.

Enjoy!


#10 - Gretna Hawks

What to Know: The Gretna Hawks have reached the mountain top before in football, capturing five state titles from 2003-11. That came during the golden years of when Vic Hall starred for them at quarterback and went on to set records before playing at the University of Virginia, then professionally. The program took a dip, finishing under .500 on six occasions during a nine-year period from 2014-22. Coach Shaun Miller's group picked it back up considerably a year ago on their way to a 9-3 campaign and the first playoff win for its outgoing senior class.

As improved as Gretna was a year ago, they also know how close they were to being in the conversation with the elite considering their three losses - 29-26 to Jefferson Forest in the opener, 35-34 to preseason Class 3 No. 1 ranked Magna Vista and 38-34 to Glenvar in the Region 2C semifinals - came by a collective eight points. There are some key parts to replace, but also a host of talented returnees, with some promising newcomers sprinkled in, that should make for the 2024 Hawks to be quite competitive again.

Gone at quarterback is Melvin Wooden, who completed 64% of his passes for 2061 yards with a 22-5 TD/Int. ratio. However, the good news is the guy that played behind him and will start this season, lanky junior Rayshaun Logan (6-3, 160), has a nice grasp of the offense. Logan connected on 31 of 56 passes for 432 yards and a 4-3 TD/Int. ratio in seven games as a sophomore. He's one of a handful of multi-sport athletes that also helped their basketball team win the Region 2C title during the winter.

Not only does Miller feel confident about the QB situation, but also the offensive line in front of Logan protecting him. Most of that unit returns with senior Matt Gibson (6-2, 205), sophomore tackle Jaiden Davis (6-5, 265) and senior Asa Clark (5-10, 270) paving the way. With their three leading rushers moving on, most of the ball-carrying duties will belong to senior Derek Tucker Jr. (5-5, 165), a player that showed flashes in averaigng 6.8 yards per attempt in the limited action over six games.

What Logan and Tucker do on the ground game will be essential until the passing game smooths out, in particuarly they define their go-to receiving threats. Gretna saw its top four pass catchers graduate, none more influential than Amare Gunn, who hauled in 37 balls for 1009 yards and 13 TD's. There are quite a few talented skill players on the roster, some of which will double in playing vital roles on defense. Freshman Tysen Miller (5-11, 165) is expected to make a splash, while junior WR/DB Jayden Smith (5-10, 150) is a name that may emerge and ditto for junior RB/DB Khalil Waller (5-7, 150).

On the defensive side of the ball, Miller is most comforted by the fact both of their starting inside linebackers - senior Shikem Witcher and junior Raneer Jones (5-7, 155) - along with both of their starting safeties - seniors Jay Giggetts (6-0, 193) and Xavier Waller (5-7, 150) - are back. Witcher recorded 108 total tackles as a junior, while Jones was in on 93 during his sophomore year with a pair of fumble recoveries. Giggetts had 69 total tackles with X Waller making 41. In total, six of the top eight tacklers on the Hawks defense are slated to return.

Keep an eye on X Waller on offense because he had eight catches for 151 yards and a couple of scores. If he continues to draw mismatches in the slot position, big plays likely await. Generating sacks and takeaways will be pivotal for Gretna to be one of the better defensive units in Region 2C. Last year's defense came up with 14 takeaways, seven via interceptions. They saw 9.5 of their 24 sacks graduate with Nick Sparrow.

The schedule as a member of the Dogwood District isn't exactly daunting, but there will certainly be some challenges with the home opener against Class 4 contender Jeffferson Forest right off the bat. A trip on September 27th to Appomattox, who they beat last season to snap a 10-game losing skid, is a big measuring stick game. Furthermore, the back-to-back road tilts on October 11 and October 18 with Magna Vista and Altavista should tell us plenty in terms of their postseason outlook when it comes to seeding.


Jay Giggetts was a force in the middle of Gretna's defense last year with 69 total tackles
Jay Giggetts was a force in the middle of Gretna's defense last year with 69 total tackles (Ellen Moorefield Photos)

Final Class 2 Rankings from 2023:

#1 - Radford (15-0)

#2 - Riverheads (13-2)

#3 - Graham (12-2)

#4 - Central-Woodstock (12-1)

#5 - Poquoson (10-4)

#6 - Glenvar (10-3)

#7 - Union (11-2)

#8 - Gretna (9-3)

#9 - Strasburg (8-3)

#10 - Clarke County (9-3)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.

