Two of southwestern Virginia’s most dominant programs continued their respective runs of excellence in Saturday evening’s Class 2 championships at Siegel Center in Richmond.

Olivia Mullins scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Dee Cvetnich totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Central-Wise over Greensville County 57-34 for its third consecutive state championship.

Mullins scored 12 of her points in the first half, as the Warriors (26-4) rolled to a 30-15 halftime lead and never looked back.

Brook Porter also contributed nine points and five assists to Central’s cause.

“I told this group before the game that I didn’t have anything special to say in order to motivate them,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “And that’s because I don’t have to say anything. These girls motivate me, and they’ve been very special.”

Mullins, Cvetnich, Porter and Brittany Mullins are all seniors who have helped lead the Warriors to their back-to-back-to-back titles.

Greensville (25-6) was paced by sophomore Jacqueline Hill, who scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Classmate Sanijah Robinson finished with nine points and seven rebounds, while Lenah Clements added nine points and five rebounds.

Clements was one of only two seniors on the Eagles’ roster this season—a fact that didn’t escape Greensville head coach Sharon Manning-Randolph as she put her team’s campaign into perspective.

“We had a magical season,” she said. “I told the girls we deserved to be here, and we’ll be back. [Central] is just an exceptional team.”



