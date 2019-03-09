Class 2 Championship Preview - East Rockingham vs. Radford
The Class 2 State Championship at VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center inside E.J. Wade Arena located in Richmond on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM will showcase the unbeaten Radford Bobcats (29-0) ag...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news