Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com will begin previewing the upcoming 2019 High School Football season. As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will be counting down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification.

What to Know: Entering his 17th season at the helm, the last two years for Head Coach Kelly Lowe have been as enjoyable as about any when it comes to the results on the field. Before 2017, Narrows hadn't notched multiple wins in the same calendar year since 1994. They followed up an 11-2 mark with a trip to the Region 1C Championship by going 10-3 overall and getting back to that same point in 2018. However, unlike their 28-27 heart-breaking loss to Galax from two years ago, the Maroon Tide simply handled them, pitching a 55-0 shutout.

Gone is their prolific, record-setting passer Wyatt Freeman. However, the fans at Ragsdale Field should still have plenty to cheer about with a host of returnees, 14 of which started on either the offensive or defensive side of the football. Working out at quarterback have been a couple of seniors that are proven at other positions, Chase Blaker (6-0, 155) and Reid Bowman (5-10, 170). Chase was an All-State receiver, setting a record for receiving yards in a game last year, and defensive back, where he intercepted 10 passes.

Chase's twin brother, Chad Blaker (5-9, 145), and senior Matthew Morgan (6-3, 180) bolster the running game. Morgan had 15 touchdowns as a junior, plus handled some kicking duties for the Green Wave. There may be more of an emphasis in that dimension until they iron out any kinks they have with their air attack. Dustin Wiley (5-11, 160) will be a key target in the passing game and whoever doesn't win the QB job between Morgan and Chase Blaker.

Four players that saw action either as full or part-time starters return on the offensive line. Left tackle Fleet McDaniel (6-4, 260) is the anchor with fellow seniors Isaiah Coffey (6-0, 170) and Michael Bailey (5-8, 245). How the passing game develops will be very telling to their overall success offensively, though Lowe believes they are a touch faster than a year ago.

Eight out of 11 starters on defense are back, something that bodes well for a team that held five of its opponents to single-digits last fall. Coffey and juniors Ben Clemons (6-2, 250) and Cole Needham (6-0, 175) are mainstays on the defensive line alongside McDaniel, a 2nd Team All-Region performer. The Blaker brothers and Wiley are all three-year starters in the secondary, perhaps the strength of their defense and team in general.

Chosen as 2nd Team All-Region 1C, Bowman tallied 75 tackles a year ago and proved to be a serious presence at linebacker, where they have another solid returnee in junior Ty Robertson (5-8, 165).

Before a bye week to close out September, the Green Wave play host to a Chilhowie squad that reached the State Championship game each of the past two years and visit a Class 2 Giles program that is no slouch. Another game to circle is the November 8th regular season finale against Pioneer District rival Parry McCluer. They split their two meetings with Parry McCluer last year, falling 35-34 in the regular season before doubling up the Fighting Blues 56-28 in the postseason. Now, if Narrows can figure out a way to solve the Galax puzzle, then they can find their way playing into December.



