VirginiaPreps - Class 1 Girls & Class 2 Boys State Basketball Finals Moved to Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to continued weather-related issues throughout the Commonwealth, the Class 1 Girls state championship game and the Class 2 Boys state championship games scheduled for Saturday, February 20, have both been moved to Sunday, February 21. Times and sites yet to be determined.

The move to a Sunday championship was made to accommodate the winners of the Class 1 girls semifinal game between Honaker and George Wythe (Wytheville) and for the Class 2 boys semifinal between Union and Radford. Both games are scheduled for Friday, February 19 at Honaker High School and Union High School.

The two winners will host their state championship games. In the Class 1 girls final, Region B champion Riverheads awaits the winner after defeating Mathews, 58-40, in its semifinal game Wednesday night. Region B champion East Rockingham will face the winner in the Class 2 boys final after defeating King William, 85-60, in its semifinal game Wednesday night.