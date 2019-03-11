In Saturday afternoon’s VHSL Class 1 basketball championships at VCU’s Siegel Center, one team continued its run of dominance, while another reached the top of the mountain for the first time since 2005.

Madison Dunlap scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the first half, and Parry McCluer’s girls basketball team held off Surry County down the stretch to win its third consecutive state championship with a 58-45 victory.

Dunlap tallied nine of the Fighting Blues’ first 11 points in the second quarter, helping them turn a narrow 13-10 lead into a 30-19 halftime advantage. She then scored McCluer’s first five points of the third period to extend its edge to 35-21 at the 5:45 mark of the frame.

With McCluer (26-4) threatening to blow the game wide open, Surry (26-5) made its run. Junior Bre’cha Byrd scored the Cougars’ final five points of the third quarter to pull them within 38-32, then muscled her way inside for a layup that again trimmed the Blues’ lead to six, 40-34, with 6:10 remaining in the fourth period.

However, Surry couldn’t get any closer. Emma Camden scored four of McCluer’s next six points to restore its advantage to double digits at 46-36 with 2:30 left in the game, and the Blues coasted from there.

Camden finished the game with 17 points and five steals, and Peyton Mohler contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for McCluer.

“I can’t really say enough about this group,” McCluer coach Adam Gilbert said of the nine seniors on his team’s roster, which includes Dunlap, Camden and Mohler. “It’s been an unbelievable ride the last three years with them.”

For Surry, Byrd led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds. Senior Alexis Nelson chipped in eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

“I’m proud of my team for never giving up,” Surry coach Chris Brown said. “We lost to a very good team. [Parry McCluer] isn’t the three-time state champions for nothing.”

This was the second year in a row that McCluer beat Surry for the state championship, and the fourth consecutive season that the Blues defeated the Cougars in the state tournament.



