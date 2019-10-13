When you arrived to Manchester Friday night it had the feel of a playoff game but even that did not do the scene justice. Fans packed in with fans still waiting outside the gate to get in. Crowds so deep along the fence that you could barely navigate through. Crowds so large they had a section at the scoreboard end for fans. As the game got closer it was appropriate that the music playing over the roar of the crowd was Phil Collins "In the Air Tonight"... The scene was set, it was up to the teams to deliver and boy did they ever! Manchester came out with intensity in the first half with hard hits on the Springers. The Springers fumbled three times in the first half and with each fumble the Lancers grew a bit more confident. The Lancer fans were getting rowdy, boisterous and the Springer fans were quiet, somewhat shell shocked by the play of their team. The Springers themselves looked a bit shocked that they were behind. The game began to turn at the close of the second half. The Lancers had the ball 4th & 2 with 16 seconds left on the clock. My thought and the thought of others I spoke to at the time was you get the first, call the last timeout and either take a stab at the end zone or if nothing else go for the field goals. This would not be the case, instead the Lancers would let the clock run down to the 1 second mark, then call time out and run one play, a run play that netted next to nothing, not that it mattered. After the half the Lancers controlled the ball for much of the third quarter but were unable to get anything out of it. Moments later the Springers are going down the field to score, then it is a punt return for a touchdown. The Springers defense clamped down on Manchester while their offense roared to life riding the wave of momentum. It truly was a tale of two halves... The Lancers with the momentum, the swagger in the first half but unable to finish off the Springers. The Springers coming back like so many horror movie characters, you think they are dead but they always find a way to come back.

1st Quarter Highlights

Manchester's defense set the tone early with intensity few have brought to the Springers. That intense defense held the Springers to a 3 & out twice in the first quarter. That intense defense saw Jaylen Igner recover a Jamareeh Jones fumble on the first snap of their second possession. That fumble setup the Lancers in great position for a score from the the Springer 6. 3 plays later Isaiah Todd was punching it in to put the Lancers up early and stun Springer faithful. That intense defense saw Pharell Pleasants level Kerry King, Jr. on a tackle on the Springers third possession of the game. That was followed by another Jamareeh Jones for which Thomas Coy of Manchester recovered. The Springers miscues with ball handling did not help in the first quarter and with the Lancers playing top notch defense with intensity I had not seen against Varina nor Clover Hill... well it appeared the Lancers were out to prove the naysayers wrong.

Isaiah Todd scored the first touchdown of the night for either team. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

2nd Quarter Highlights

In the second quarter the Lancers had the ball and Patrick Watson was rushing for 59 yards on 2 carries... down to the one-yard line. Watson could not finish what he started but Roemell Garcia did. The PAT however was blocked making it 13-0 Manchester. The Springers responded with Jordan Jackson & Jamareeh Jones splitting carries for 21 yards and Jones also threw a 31-yard pass. Things were going well for the Springers until Jordan Jackson fumbled and Patrick Watson was able to recover. The Lancers once again were able to capitalize off of the turnover albeit no touchdown. In 6 plays and 47 yards the Lancers got in range of a field goal, 2 yards short of the first down. How do the Springers respond down 16-0? Jamareeh Jones buts off a 21-yard run but it is called back for holding. 2 plays later Jones is sacked by Andre Crawley and the Springers found themselves again punting. This set the stage for conversation that will last forever... The Lancers Isaiah Todd had 2 carries for 12 yards and Shamar Figueroa had 2 carries for 23 yards but 1 of those carries was negated for a penalty. That made it 4th & 2 for the Lancers at the Springer 35... and then the conversation begins. 16 seconds to go, the Lancers had a time to use but Coach Hall chose to run the clock down to 1 second and then burn the timeout. As you can expect, the play was busted and the Lancers missed out on an opportunity for another score that could have put the Springers in a deep hole. This would come back to haunt the Lancers.

3rd Quarter Highlights

The Lancers had the ball first to start the third quarter and ate up 6 minutes from the clock with a drive that started at their own 5 and reached the Springers 31. Patrick Watson carried the ball 4 times for 34 yards while Isaiah Todd had 4 carries for 18 yards. The Lancers got to the Springer 31 with a 7-yard Patrick Watson run but Malcolm Greene got to Todd for a loss of 1 and on 3rd & 10 Cameron Morris got to Shamar Figueroa with a hit at the line of scrimmage. The Lancers punted the ball away and that is when things took a turn. The Springers were pinned deep at their own 1 but were moved up to the 6 after encroachment from Manchester. Kalii Bradford picked up 15 yards on the run and then it became the Jamareeh Jones show with the junior QB completing 3 of 5 passes for 51 yards and running 4 times for 33 yards which included an 8 yard touchdown. Just like that the Springers had crushed the Lancers shutout and they were just getting started. The Springers defense then held the Lancers to a 3 & out and on the ensuing punt the Springers Kerry King, Jr. raced down the field for a 56-yard touchdown! The PAT proved no good.

Malcolm Greene had 4.5 tackles against the Lancers. (Fred Ingham Photography of delbray.com)

4th Quarter Highlights

Disaster nearly struck for the Lancers on their next drive when the Lancers fumbled the ball but QB Roemell Garcia was able to recover the loose ball. It was indicative of a drive that was going absolutely nowhere. Not the case for the Springers who again were rolling in the second half with Jamareeh Jones rushing for 16 yards on 4 carries, Jones also had a pass completion to Kerry King, Jr. for 12 yards. All this culminated in another Springer touchdown and that touchdown put the Springers on top for the first time. Any thought of the Lancers matching that score was squashed when Daytione Smith intercepted the Garcia pass. Kalii Bradford carried the ball 3 times for 51 yards while Juwan Dent took care of the rest with the Lancers as the Springers comeback was complete and they were merely sealing the deal. Manchester moved the ball but with less than 2 minutes to go in the game time was not on their side. The Lancers moved the ball across the 50 but got no closer. That 16-0 lead Manchester enjoyed at the half had was erased by a hungrier Springers team that made adjustments at the half and played with the intensity Manchester had in the first half. Highland Springs was victorious 26-16!

Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 7:13(1Q) 2-yard run from Isaiah Todd. Mason Domazos PAT. Manchester 7-0 11:22(2Q) 1-yard run from Roemell Garcia. PAT blocked. Manchester 13-0 5:52(2Q) 20-yard field goal from Mason Domazos. Manchester 16-0 3:21(3Q) 9-yard run from Jamareeh Jones. 2-point conversion fails. Manchester 16-6 :36(3Q) 53-yard punt return from Kerry King. PAT no good. Manchester 16-12 4:35(4Q) 3-yard run from Jamareeh Jones. Jayden Alsheskie PAT. Highland Springs 19-16 1:50(4Q) 1-yard run from Juwan Dent. Jayden Alsheskie PAT. Highland Springs 26-16

Players of the Game

Jamareeh Jones overcame a sloppy first quarter to lead the Springers comeback. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Despite multiple fumbles you got to give it up to Highland Springs QB Jamareeh Jones. The Springer QB shook off a horrible start to the game in which he lost the ball multiple times and came back in the second half to score twice for the Springers in the ground game. When the dust settled on the night Jones had 163 yards of offense, 116 of that came through the air but the most important part, the touchdowns came on the ground assault. As for Manchester... I got to give it up to the Lancers Patrick Watson. Patrick is known more his defensive prowess but on this night he shined on offense with 109 yards on 10 carries. There were multiple instances of Watson breaking through with a big run to bail the Lancers out with Roemell Garcia and Isaiah Todd being bottled up. Watson was the spark the Lancers needed on offense. Watson also had a fumble recovery and 8 total tackles on the night on defense.

Extra Points