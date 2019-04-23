Chris Tyree Update: Where Does Notre Dame Stand?
It's pretty clear who the main players are in the recruitment of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree.
The nation's No. 1 all-purpose back doesn't plan to take five official visits. Rather, he plans to just use three. Tyree officially visited Oklahoma on April 13 and heads to Notre Dame on June 21 for his second official. Alabama is also squarely in the mix.
