Over the past 15 years, no one at the Division 6 level in Virginia High School Football has won more games than the Oscar Smith Tigers. So when Scott Johnson announced his retirement from coaching after 40-plus seasons on the sidelines after the 2018 campaign, Principal Paul Joseph and Athletic Director Ray Collins were tasked with finding a replacement to lead one of the premier programs along the East Coast.

On Monday, the Tigers announced the hiring of Chris Scott, a face familiar to many around the Tidewater area. This will be Scott’s first coaching gig outside Virginia Beach, but he faced Oscar Smith four times before in the playoffs while at Ocean Lakes, winning in 2012 and 2014 while falling to the Tigers in 2008 and 2015.

“It’s exciting. With the success they’ve had over the years, the tradition, the culture and the passionate fans, all of that gets you revved up as a coach. To get the opportunity to work with those players and that type of administration, it’ll feel like gameday every single day,” Scott told VirginiaPreps.com.

“There’s a lot of irony. I don’t think I ever stood over there on the visitor sidelines envisioning that I would be on the home side. But I will tell you that as an opposing coach, every single time we had a chance to go against Oscar Smith, everything from the coaching staff to the players was elite and top-notch. You definitely want our program to be that way on a day in, day out basis. Coming over to be a part of that is that is refreshing and something every coach wants.”

A former All-American College Football player at Hampden-Sydney, Scott spent the past three seasons at Bishop Sullivan Catholic in Virginia Beach, compiling a record of 16-11 while playing some nationally-ranked opponents. Prior to his arrival at Bishop Sullivan in 2016, Scott coached at Ocean Lakes, where he guided the Dolphins to an 86-10 record on the field and their lone state title in 2014.

There have also been some off the field issues, including being suspended for the first five games of a season due to the program violating the VHSL's rule on recruiting, plus forfeiting victories due to the usage of an ineligible player.

Bishop Sullivan went 7-3 overall in Scott's first season at the helm in 2016, which saw the Crusaders get outscored 16-0 in the final period in a 16-6 loss to nationally-ranked IMG Academy of Florida during their finale. They followed that up with a 5-5 mark two years ago and 4-3 finish last season. Bishop Sullivan 's membership to the TCIS was suspended for three years in 2017, stating that there were questions about the Virginia Beach school's athletic philosophy even though the release did not present any evidence of wrongdoing or unethical behavior.

The Crusaders return to the TCIS for the 2018-19 school year in all sports except football, but they will be returning to the league at the start of 2020

“Leaving Bishop Sullivan was very difficult. It’s very near and dear to my heart. It really reminded me a lot of the college level and Hampden-Sydney. Everyone knows each other, they’re close with access to everyone and it’s a special place," Scott commented.

"I’m definitely thankful to them for the people and relationships that we built."

Scott becomes the fourth Head Coach in six seasons for the Tigers, following the likes of Rich Morgan, the late great Bill Dee and Johnson.

The Tigers finished 11-2 overall in 2018, falling to Ocean Lakes 21-7 in the Region 6A Championship. It was their 15th consecutive appearance in the regional title round. They had lost each of the previous three seasons, from 2015-17, to Westfield in the State Championship game.



