While Clarke has been in and out of the VT lineup with injury over the past few years, he's been a key member of the rotation when healthy, including most of the 2017-18 season. The 6-6, 210-pounder has been able to contribute at several positions, and has thrived as an undersized power forward who can defend all five positions, while being a quickness mismatch for opposing teams' four-spot on the offensive end of the floor.

Clarke didn't start a game in 2017-18, but was a major contributor, with the sixth-most points and minutes on the team, while leading the way in rebounding.

While Virginia Tech has not announced the transgression that led to Clarke's suspension, it appears to be something that won't keep him out of the lineup for the entire season. Nonetheless, not having him to start the year - soft though the Hokies' non-conference schedule is - remains a less-than-ideal situation.

Look for sixth-year senior Ty Outlaw, who redshirted with a season-ending knee injury last year, to earn a lion's share of the power forward minutes in Clarke's stead. Freshman wing forward Landers Nolley and senior Ahmed Hill should also take up minutes at the four.