RICHMOND — Monacan boys basketball coach R.J. Spelsberg knows his team's defensive strategy is a bit unconventional in today's game.

Spelsberg's squad operates primarily out of a 2-3 zone, which is a dying breed in the hoops world outside of Jim Boeheim's Syracuse Orange.

However, Louisa discovered just how confounding a good 2-3 zone can be during Friday's Region 4B semifinal matchup with the Chiefs, mustering just 35 points through the first three quarters of action.

By the time the Lions' shots began to fall in the final period, it was too little too late, as Monacan went on to earn a 68-60 victory.

The win not only advanced the Chiefs (20-4) to Monday’s 7 p.m. region title game at Courtland, but it punched their ticket to the state tournament for the fourth time in the past five years.

Courtland (24-2) defeated Huguenot (18-6) 86-78 in the evening's other semifinal.

"Our staple here at Monacan is our 2-3 zone," Spelsberg said. "It's unconventional and not many high school teams are willing to play it, but we've been successful at executing it over the years."

Louisa (18-6) struggled to put the ball in the basket from the get-go, as the Chiefs' long-armed trio of 6-foot-8 Cliff Robinson, 6-6 Jamais Werts and 6-4 Sam Wittenbraker afforded them very little room to operate.

Senior guards Jarett Hunter and Xavien Hunter, who were both instrumental in the Lions' run to the Class 4 state championship game a season ago, were both held in check through the first three frames. Jarett Hunter scored eight points during that span, while Xavien Hunter only mustered five.

"We wanted to stop the two of them," Spelsberg said of the Hunters. "We were focused on them, and we figured even if they beat our guards at the top of the zone, they'd have to hit pull-up jumpers over our bigger guys inside. I thought that strategy worked out pretty well."

In just his third game back since suffering a broken right collarbone in December that required surgery, Wittenbraker did more than just help anchor Monacan's defense. He scored seven points in the opening stanza to help the Chiefs jump out to an 11-6 lead, connecting on a 3-pointer from the right corner that brought Monacan's packed gymnasium to its feet.

Wittenbraker went on to finish the contest with a team-high 16 points, as well as eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.