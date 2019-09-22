News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 15:13:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Central Virginia Breakdown: Week 4

Robert Edmonds • VirginiaPreps
@bigrob2523
VirginiaPreps.com
Robert lives in Charlottesville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state.

Final Scores Courtland 27, Orange County 21 OT (Game Recap)Spotswood 44, Monticello 7Western Albemarle 42, Waynesboro 6Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13Staunton 28, Turner Ashby 27 OTEastern View 48, C...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}