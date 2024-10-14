Central Region Recap - Week 7

in other news
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 7
Heading into week 7, we have 13 teams in playoff spots if the postseason started today and 7 of those teams ranked...
South Lakes 4-Star Jordan Scott Commits to Michigan St.
South Lakes 4-Star swingman Jordan Scott has given a pledge to play at Michigan State in the Big Ten.
Game Blog - Kempsville Takes Down Ocean Lakes
Review our Game Blog, where Kempsville prevailed 23-15 at Ocean Lakes to move to 4-2 overall.
Hatfield's Week 7 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-10-24 Weekend)
Check out Hatfield's Dynamic Dozen Picks for VHSL Football Week 7 action with games on both Thursday and Friday here.
Episode 019 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast
Watch Episode 19 of On the Hash with Hatfield, featuring Norfolk Academy Coach Steve Monninger as a guest.
