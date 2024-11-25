Central Region Recap of Region Semifinals

Join our LIVE Interactive Friday Night Scoreboard for Round 2 of the VHSL Football Playoffs right here!
Follow our LIVE Game Blog from the Region 5B Semis, where top-seeded Maury (11-0) hosts #4 seed Warwick (10-1).
Check out VHSL Round 2 Playoff Picks for all six classes and 24 regions from Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young here!
Watch Episode 025 of On the Hash with Hatfield, featuring Lafayette RB and William & Mary commit Brayden Smalls.
11 Central Region take the field, who survives? We preview the action ahead in region semifinal weekend.
Join our LIVE Interactive Friday Night Scoreboard for Round 2 of the VHSL Football Playoffs right here!
Follow our LIVE Game Blog from the Region 5B Semis, where top-seeded Maury (11-0) hosts #4 seed Warwick (10-1).
Check out VHSL Round 2 Playoff Picks for all six classes and 24 regions from Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young here!