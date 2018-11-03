Roanoke Catholic scored the 1st three times they had the football and they defeated Nansemond Suffolk 42-21 to complete the regular season undefeated for the second straight season. The Celtics rushing attack was dominant totaling 370 yards with two players going over the century mark. Sophomore Elamin Shareef had 172 yards rushing with four touchdowns and fellow sophomore Kawuan Ray added 140 yards on only 10 carries including a 32-yard touchdown run.





Will Garlick

The Celtics Wing-T offense was efficient like a well-oiled machine with the offensive linemen controlling the line of scrimmage. James Carpenter, Steven Clark, Colin Hagy, Andrew Vaught and Spencer Krohmer consistently opened huge gaping holes for the running backs. The teams traded 1st quarter touchdowns with Shareef scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run and Nansemond Suffolk answering with a 29 yard touchdown strike from Ian McAninley to Ehron Knight. Senior Zac Morris converted the extra point to give the Saints a 7-6 lead. The Celtics quickly regained the lead when Shareef scored on a 3-yard touchdown as the 1st quarter ended. Roanoke Catholic then used a 14-play drive that ended with quarterback Bryant Guilfoyle passing to Marcus Meyers for a touchdown to give the Celtics a 20-7 lead.