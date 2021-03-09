 VirginiaPreps - CavsCorner Video: Five-star OL Rice talks recruiting, UVa
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
On the cusp of returning to unofficial visits, five-star Rivals100 offensive lineman Zach Rice talks about the latest in his recruitment, the relationship he's developed with UVa's Garett Tujague, his thoughts on how he'd like his recruitment to go from here, and much more.




