On this episode of CavsCorner Conversations, we follow up our most-recent show with a deep dive into the recruitment, commitment, and eventual signing of former Hampton star Ronald Curry. Hall of Famer David Teel, now with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, comes on to revisit those days in the late 90s as he experienced them, including the night Curry and two teammates rolled up 64 in a motor home after committing to the Wahoos (with Teel along for the ride). Ultimately, we try to answer the biggest what if in UVa football history.





