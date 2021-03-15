VirginiaPreps - Cavs Move to 2-1 with 22-7 Win Over Ocean Lakes

Entering Friday, Princess Anne looked to be on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, needing to win out in order to bolster their chances of making the reduced postseason field in Region 5A.

Ocean Lakes, meanwhile, came in at 2-0 with their playoff outlook not in peril being a Region 6A member. Yet, the Dolphins still had plenty of motivation, looking to avenge the loss in double-overtime to the Cavs from 2019 during PA's historic season.

The Cavaliers prevailed by double-figures, 22-7, to bump their record to 2-1 overall on the campaign