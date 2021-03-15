VirginiaPreps - Cavs Move to 2-1 with 22-7 Win Over Ocean Lakes

Cavs Move to 2-1 with 22-7 Win Over Ocean Lakes
Entering Friday, Princess Anne looked to be on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, needing to win out in order to bolster their chances of making the reduced postseason field in Region 5A.
Ocean Lakes, meanwhile, came in at 2-0 with their playoff outlook not in peril being a Region 6A member. Yet, the Dolphins still had plenty of motivation, looking to avenge the loss in double-overtime to the Cavs from 2019 during PA's historic season.
The Cavaliers prevailed by double-figures, 22-7, to bump their record to 2-1 overall on the campaign
Princess Anne started off fast, going up 14-0 before the end of the first quarter as quarterback Ryan High showed his skills, both passing and rushing, getting a touchdown of each in the opening stanza.
That allowed PA to take the driver's seat, retaining that 14-0 lead at halftime.
Ocean Lakes did mount a late charge as QB Josh Brown scored on a two-yard run, but that was all the scoring Ocean Lakes would muster. It was not for a lack of trying, though, as the Dolphins had multiple opportunities inside the opposition's 25-yard line.
