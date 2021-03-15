 VirginiaPreps - Cavs Move to 2-1 with 22-7 Win Over Ocean Lakes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 14:33:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Cavs Move to 2-1 with 22-7 Win Over Ocean Lakes

Princess Anne's defense has allowed just 19 points through three games as they'll take a 2-1 record into their regular season home finale against Kellam on March 19th
Princess Anne's defense has allowed just 19 points through three games as they'll take a 2-1 record into their regular season home finale against Kellam on March 19th (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@ReeseBecker
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Entering Friday, Princess Anne looked to be on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, needing to win out in order to bolster their chances of making the reduced postseason field in Region 5A.

Ocean Lakes, meanwhile, came in at 2-0 with their playoff outlook not in peril being a Region 6A member. Yet, the Dolphins still had plenty of motivation, looking to avenge the loss in double-overtime to the Cavs from 2019 during PA's historic season.

The Cavaliers prevailed by double-figures, 22-7, to bump their record to 2-1 overall on the campaign

Princess Anne started off fast, going up 14-0 before the end of the first quarter as quarterback Ryan High showed his skills, both passing and rushing, getting a touchdown of each in the opening stanza.

That allowed PA to take the driver's seat, retaining that 14-0 lead at halftime.

Ocean Lakes did mount a late charge as QB Josh Brown scored on a two-yard run, but that was all the scoring Ocean Lakes would muster. It was not for a lack of trying, though, as the Dolphins had multiple opportunities inside the opposition's 25-yard line.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}