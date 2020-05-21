Northwestern offered a scholarship to red-hot, Rivals150 point guard Angelo Brizzi on Wednesday, during a Zoom call.

But don't get the impression that the Wildcats just discovered the 6-foot-4, 170-pound floor general from Warrenton (Va.) Highland. They've been recruiting him for almost two years. He even took an unofficial visit to Evanston way back in June of 2018.

Yet Brizzi didn't have a single major-conference scholarship offer until April, when interest in him spiked and he suddenly became as popular as toilet paper at Target.

Now, the three-star target has eight high-major offers, including his latest one, from the Wildcats.