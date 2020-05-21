Cats have had their eyes on Brizzi for a long time
Northwestern offered a scholarship to red-hot, Rivals150 point guard Angelo Brizzi on Wednesday, during a Zoom call.
But don't get the impression that the Wildcats just discovered the 6-foot-4, 170-pound floor general from Warrenton (Va.) Highland. They've been recruiting him for almost two years. He even took an unofficial visit to Evanston way back in June of 2018.
Yet Brizzi didn't have a single major-conference scholarship offer until April, when interest in him spiked and he suddenly became as popular as toilet paper at Target.
Now, the three-star target has eight high-major offers, including his latest one, from the Wildcats.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news