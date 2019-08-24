Catholic High out of Virginia Beach started their 2019 season on a high note, scoring 48 points in the first half. Meanwhile, Norfolk Christian had a start it would like to forget, throwing four interceptions in the same half. That is the story of the season opener for both teams, which ended in a 54-18 Catholic runaway victory in Tommy Austin's debut before Benedictine travels to Virginia Beach on Friday.

Norfolk Christian started the game off forcing a fumble by Catholic RB Nehki Meredith, an NC State commit on the first play of the game, but soon the tides turned. Meredith ran an interception back for a touchdown, Colt Minson scored on the ground and by air air, and the defense got in on the touchdown act as well. Army commit Brandon Jones, Nico McKay, and VJ Johnson all picked off NCS QB Caleb Hunt. Minson ended the day in the first quarter, going 3-3 with 118 yards, a TD and a 15-yard TD run. His Norfolk Christian counterpart Caleb Hunt completed 10 of his 28 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing the aforementioned four interceptions. “It’s good to get out here and play football. I’m excited that it’s back,” Minson said. “We’ve been working really hard in the off-season. I just can’t wait to get back to work Monday."

Coach Austin of Catholic addressed his team after the game and mentioned that he doesn’t like to be on either end of a blowout like this one. “It tends to get a little sloppy when you get ahead like that,” Austin exclaimed. “When you are up 48-0 in the first [half], what do you do? You try to be a good human and not run the score up, but you also want your guys to get some reps.”

NC State commit Nehki Meredith had a pick-six as the Crusaders bolted to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

With such a sizable lead, the Crusaders didn't have to get too creative from a play-calling perspective. "We ran the same play from the end of the first quarter to the end of the second half. I thought our kids did a really good job. Our backups, they still have a way to go, but they played hard," Austin commented. "I thought our defense played well. Offensively, when they got to be out there they executed when you are up like that you don’t want to throw the ball, you want to keep running it." Cody Parret took most of the load rushing for Catholic, gaining 104 yards, with one touchdown. Most of his yards came in the second half with the game well in hand.