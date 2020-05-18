Catholic Hires Bobby Steinburg as New Hoops Coach
Bobby Steinburg took a year away from the game he loves - basketball - to re-charge his batteries and he's back, only at a different level.
Steinburg - who previously served as an assistant coach in the college ranks at Youngstown State and Kent State - recently accepted the position as Head Basketball Coach at Virginia Beach's Catholic High School, formerly known as Bishop Sullivan Catholic.
“After coaching College Basketball for 22 years, I was ready to take a break from that level, primarily the business of it and extensive travel, and get closer to my family. I grew up in Richmond and my parents are in Edenton, North Carolina, so I wanted to get down in this region. I knew eventually that I would try to coach at the High School level. This opportunity presented itself and it seemed like a great situation," Steinburg told VirginiaPreps.com.
"Getting the chance to work with them and mentor them prior to college I hope will better prepare them – socially, academically and athletically."
Steinburg, who just turned 45, is a 1997 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He's also son of North Carolina Senator Bob Steinburg.
While out of the game, he surveyed the scene and it became apparent once the vacancy at Catholic was brought to his attention that it was a unique one.
"When this particular one came opened, a friend of mine called me and asked if I would be interested. I looked at it and loved the idea of the private, more intimate setting," Steinburg continued.
"Jobs are hard to get. I don’t care what your résumé looks like or what level you’re at or level you’re trying to get to, there are only so many High School head coaching jobs, college assistant jobs or college head coaching jobs. Most every guy that has ever played sports at some point in their life thinks about being a coach. It’s not easy to get one of these jobs and they’re not always open."
After getting his start as a student assistant and then graduate assistant in college, Steinburg quickly catapulted to where he was at the Division I level at the age of 25 as an assistant with the University of Idaho.
From 2001-2003, Steinburg served as lead assistant at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, then spent time as an assistant at UC-Davis from 2003-06. Prior to joining the Kent State staff in 2008-09, he was the Head Coach for two seasons at Motlow State College in Tennessee.
In his nine years at Kent State, Steinburg helped the Golden Flashes capture three MAC regular season titles and qualify for postseason play seven times.
"In a way, I look at it as I’ve been fortunate enough to sit on a perch and watch High School Basketball for 20-plus years in a bevy of gyms all over the country. I’ve gotten to see how it’s done at that level, watch the many different approaches and have soaked up so much knowledge over that time from seeing such an array of systems and programs. I think I’ve seen High School games in probably 49 of the 50 states along with practices as well," Steinburg commented.
"You’re recruiting these guys, so you get to see what their strengths are, what they’re learning and what their shortcomings are and what needs to be done. You can learn so many ways, whether it’s what to do, what not to do, from your mistakes, other people’s mistakes. You watch them fail and watch them succeed."
Even though he has a deep reservoir of contacts in the basketball industry at his disposal and plenty of journeys to fall back on in teaching, Steinburg will be checking his ego at the door as this next chapter gets underway.
"Having that experience at that next step I think is really beneficial for me coming into this, but I’ve still got a lot to learn. I believe we all do. Basketball is relative at all levels. I certainly don’t think just because I’ve done this for a long time that I can walk in and that I am any better than anybody else," noted Steinburg.
"No one is coming out and re-inventing the wheel. How often do you ever see a coach come in and people go, ‘Wow, I have never seen an offense like that?’ There are coaches who are better with x’s and o’s, some that do better at motivating, others that are more offensive-minded or defensively driven. It’s not rocket science, though."
What is Steinburg looking to accomplish at Catholic?
"In the end, if you’re a coach, you’ve got one thing in mind. You want to mentor these young people and get them to play hard because let’s face it; winning solves a lot of problems. It makes them feel good about themselves and they’re a part of something that’s greater than themselves. When you can do that and they get to see the fruits of their labor, that’s a great thing," Steinburg stated.
“There were some things I didn’t miss being away from the game. But I really missed the camaraderie. I also missed being able to influence the lives of young people. I look forward to getting to work."
