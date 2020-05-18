Bobby Steinburg took a year away from the game he loves - basketball - to re-charge his batteries and he's back, only at a different level.

Steinburg - who previously served as an assistant coach in the college ranks at Youngstown State and Kent State - recently accepted the position as Head Basketball Coach at Virginia Beach's Catholic High School, formerly known as Bishop Sullivan Catholic.

“After coaching College Basketball for 22 years, I was ready to take a break from that level, primarily the business of it and extensive travel, and get closer to my family. I grew up in Richmond and my parents are in Edenton, North Carolina, so I wanted to get down in this region. I knew eventually that I would try to coach at the High School level. This opportunity presented itself and it seemed like a great situation," Steinburg told VirginiaPreps.com.

"Getting the chance to work with them and mentor them prior to college I hope will better prepare them – socially, academically and athletically."

Steinburg, who just turned 45, is a 1997 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He's also son of North Carolina Senator Bob Steinburg.

While out of the game, he surveyed the scene and it became apparent once the vacancy at Catholic was brought to his attention that it was a unique one.

"When this particular one came opened, a friend of mine called me and asked if I would be interested. I looked at it and loved the idea of the private, more intimate setting," Steinburg continued.

"Jobs are hard to get. I don’t care what your résumé looks like or what level you’re at or level you’re trying to get to, there are only so many High School head coaching jobs, college assistant jobs or college head coaching jobs. Most every guy that has ever played sports at some point in their life thinks about being a coach. It’s not easy to get one of these jobs and they’re not always open."

After getting his start as a student assistant and then graduate assistant in college, Steinburg quickly catapulted to where he was at the Division I level at the age of 25 as an assistant with the University of Idaho.

From 2001-2003, Steinburg served as lead assistant at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, then spent time as an assistant at UC-Davis from 2003-06. Prior to joining the Kent State staff in 2008-09, he was the Head Coach for two seasons at Motlow State College in Tennessee.



