Carmelo Taylor plans his commitment timeline

Virginia Tech hosted local receiver/athlete Carmelo Taylor during his June official visit swing, and will be in the hunt when he makes his college commitment.

The unranked prospect out of Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry will announce his choice July 25, with the Orange and Maroon among the final five programs still standing.

