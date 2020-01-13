The state of Virginia has produced some great Notre Dame running backs.

Allen Pinkett from Sterling had a historic career at Notre Dame in the 1980s, and Wayne “The Train” Bullock was a great fullback for the Irish a decade prior, and most recently Julius Jones (1999-2003) from Big Stone Gap and C.J. Prosise (2012-15) from Petersburg became second- and third-round NFL picks.

The list goes on of great backs from the Old Dominion, and next on the list for the Irish is Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale's Chris Tyree, the nation's No. 43 overall prospect in the 2020 class, who will arrive in South Bend over the summer.

Notre Dame hasn't offered many running backs yet in the 2021 class, but one impressive athlete whom the Irish are targeting is Hopwell (Va.) High's TreVeyon Henderson.