VirginiaPreps - Cam Thomas leads LSU with 26 as Tigers beat Georgia in OT

LSU (7-2, 2-1) got its second win in SEC play with a 93-92 overtime win over the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2, 0-2) on Wednesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers were led by Cam Thomas, who finished with 26 points, two rebounds and one assist. Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Darius Days recorded his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“We were down 10 with nine minutes left. We put ourselves in a tough spot, but we picked up our energy and we picked up our urgency," said Will Wade, adding, "I thought that helped us out. At the end of the day, every SEC game is hard to win. There is no easy SEC game. You have to dig it out. You have to find a way. That is part of life in this conference. There is no easy way up the mountain. It was a difficult win but at the end of the day we found a way. We made enough plays. We got just enough defensive stops. We made enough winning plays. I thought in Mwani Wilkinson made some tremendous winning plays for us, saves, rebounds, defensive plays. That was huge for us."

“We need games like this. SEC games are hard," Smart said during postgame interview. "We have to find ways to figure things out and keep fighting. We are going to go back into the lab and keep working. I know our defense wasn’t the best, but I promise we are going to get it better. I’m just happy to win."

Days added: “I just feel like we came out kind of slow at first and then we picked it up the last 14 minutes of the game. Then we went into overtime and then we got the win. Nothing was going wrong; we are just trying to get better every day. Build better chemistry as a team. That’s what we did in the end and we came out with the win.”

Justin Kier led the Bulldogs with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Tigers will travel to face No. 13 Missouri on Saturday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.