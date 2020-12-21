VirginiaPreps - Cam Bacote Stepping Away from Hoops Activities at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State men's basketball Junior Cam Bacote is stepping away from basketball activity, head coach Greg Lansing announced Sunday, Dec. 20.

"Cam has made the difficult decision to step away from basketball and the team for personal reasons," Lansing said. "Cam is loved by his teammates and coaches and has always been a great teammate. We are unsure when Cam will return to the team at this time, but will welcome him back when the time comes."

Bacote (pronounced Bay-coat) has played in three of the Sycamores' first four games, scoring two points in 13 minutes of playing time.

In his first season of eligibility in Terre Haute, the guard played in all 30 of Indiana State's games, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in just under 13 minutes per contest.

Prior to coming to Indiana State, Bacote led Bethel played at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, where he spent his freshman season and averaged 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while connecting on 45 three-pointers, shooting 78.9% from the foul line (15-of-19) and handing out 62 assists. When Head Coach Bobby Collins' contract was not renewed, the Hampton native elected to transfer.

Bacote had 28 points and 11 assists in his debut at UMES against Valley Forge. He also scored 18 points against Maryland, and tallied 12 points each against Creighton and Virginia Tech.

At Bethel, Bacote led the Bruins to a 24-6 overall record and their first appearance in the State Championship game in nine years during his senior season, playing alongside center Dajour Center (who is now at Hampton University following stints at Providence and Old Dominion) and Jeremiah Owusu (Notre Dame football), a projected first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He averaged 20 points, three rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 84% from the foul line and 38% behind the three-point line as a senior on his way to 1st Team All-State accolades.

Also chosen the PenSouth Conference 10 Player of the Year his senior season at Bethel, Bacote put up 21 points in the team's 65-52 loss to L.C. Bird in the Group 5A State Championship game at VCU. In the classroom, he was an honor roll student all four years at Bethel, maintaining over a 3.4 GPA and being named to the National Honor Society as a junior and senior.



