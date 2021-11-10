Buffalo Announces Signing of Devin Ceaser

BUFFALO, NY – Head Coach Jim Whitesell has announced the addition of Devin Ceaser, who has signed a national letter of intent for the 2022-23 season.

A native of Waldorf, MD, Ceaser is a 6-1 point guard, who is a three-star athlete from ESPN, where he is ranked 50th nationally at his position and the 10th best player in the state of Virginia where he began his prep career.

Ceaser, who will play this season at St. Stephen's/St. Agnes in Alexandria, VA, previously played at St. Mary's Ryken in Leonardtown, MD for three seasons where as a junior he averaged 22.3 points per game, 2.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per contest.

During the June live period this past summer, Ceaser led DMV Live in scoring as he averaged 23.0 points, 3.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game.

"Devin is an extremely talent guard, who can play multiple positions in the backcourt for us," said head coach Jim Whitesell. "He is dynamic in the open court and has sprinter speed with the ball. We are a team that has always loved to play fast, and Devin fits perfectly into our style of play."



