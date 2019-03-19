The Virginia Beach area is always a hot bed for talent and Ohio State has been fortunate enough in recent years to take advantage of that, landing several players from the area during Urban Meyer's tenure. That area should continue to be one that is heavily scouted by the Ryan Day led Buckeye staff and a new offer was put forward on Friday to super 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback prospect out of Princess Anne High School has accumulated more than 20 offers already and is tracking as one of the nation's best in his class. The offer from Ohio State was another big one for Grimes.

"Getting an Ohio State offer was very huge," Grimes told BuckeyeGrove.com over the weekend. "They're a very huge program and they're known for putting cornerbacks into The League."

There is already a bit of familiarity for Grimes when it comes to Ohio State.

"Coach Al Washington recruited me when he was at Michigan," Grimes continued. "He called my father (also Grimes' coach) and told him I have an offer to play at Ohio State."

Players such as Jalyn Holmes and Teradja Mitchell have been big recruiting victories for Ohio State from Grimes' part of the country.

"I have noticed (Ohio State recruiting the area)," he explained. "I can't blame them. The 757 got them dogs for sure. I have followed some of the players that go to Ohio State from Virginia Beach."

Grimes, who visited Clemson over the weekend, will now look to make it to Columbus in the near future.

"I will be visiting Ohio State really soon," he stated. "I don't have a set date yet."

This is already shaping up to be a national battle as Grimes is receiving a ton of early attention. The attention and offers comes with a responsibility to continue to prove himself.

"It truly has been a blessing and I couldn't have done any of this without God and the support of my family and friends," he said. "I've got to keep working no matter how many offers I get. I have to stay hungry and can't let anyone catch me."







